Socialite daughter of ballet dancers charged with burglary

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 2:47 pm 08/08/2017 02:47pm
CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The socialite daughter of two world-famous New York ballet dancers is charged in Maine with breaking into several stores.

Police say 21-year-old Talicia Martins and a friend broke into The Smoothie Shack, Francine Bistro and Camden Cone, taking more than $1,000.

She is the daughter of Darci Kistler, former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and Peter Martins, current chief of the New York City Ballet.

Martins and 20-year-old Jacob Flanagan were charged late last week with burglary and theft, and both were freed on bail. They’re due in court on Sept. 25 in Rockland.

Court paperwork didn’t indicate if they had hired lawyers.

Phone numbers for the pair couldn’t be located, and the phone rang unanswered at the home of Martins’ parents.

