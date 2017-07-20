USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “House of Spies” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide” by Chris Colfer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Dell)

5. “A Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin (Random House)

6. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

7. “Use of Force” by Brad Thor (Atria)

8. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

9. “The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. “The Letter” by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

11. “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

12. “The Dark Tower 1: The Gunslinger” by Stephen King (Pocket)

13. “Murder Games” by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

14. “Hillybilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper)

15. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

16. “Two Nights” by Kathy Reichs (Bantam)

17. “Last Breath” by Karin Slaughter (Witness Impulse)

18. “Secrets of the Tulip Sisters” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin HQN)

19. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

20. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

21. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

22. “Rediscovering Americanism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

23. “Still Life” by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Press)

24. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

25. “Down a Dark Road” by Linda Castillo (Minotaur)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

