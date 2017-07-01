University of Michigan museum marks school’s bicentennial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan Museum of Art is opening another exhibit to celebrate the school’s bicentennial.

“Victors for Art: Michigan’s Alumni Collectors — Part II: Abstraction” opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 20. Another part of the exhibit runs Aug. 19 to Nov. 26.

The exhibition shows the impact of Michigan alumni in the global art world.

Jennifer Friess, assistant curator of photography, says the exhibition provides a way for visitors “to reflect on the exceptional ways in which art contributes to the expansive and global perspectives cultivated by the educational experience at the University of Michigan.”

