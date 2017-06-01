USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “Lord of Shadows” by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

2. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

3. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. “Dragon Teeth” by Michael Chrichton (Harper)

5. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. “Everything, Everything” by Nicola Yoon (Ember)

7. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

8. “16th Seduction” by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

9. “The Fix” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

11. “A Long Walk to Remember:Based on a True Story” Linda Sue Park (Houghton Mifflin Books for Young Readers)

12. “Crazy House” by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet (Jimmy Patterson)

13. “The Trials of Apollo: The Dark Prophecy” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

14. “No Middle Name” by Lee Child (Dell)

15. “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher (Razorbill)

16. “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

17. “The Letter” by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

18. “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

19. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

20. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

21. “Just One Touch” by Maya Banks (Avon)

22. “Rise of the Isle of the Lost” by Melissa da la Cruz (Disney-Hyperion)

23. “Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

24. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

25. “Same Beach, Next Year” by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index