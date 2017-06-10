800

Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany

June 10, 2017
A man stands behind the installation 'Sails' by Greek artist Bia Davou during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN (AP) — A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year’s documenta exhibition of contemporary art.

The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.

Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.

One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.

