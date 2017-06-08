800

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » A Trump-like Caesar assassinated…

A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on NYC stage

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:13 pm 06/08/2017 12:13pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — He looks like Donald Trump. He moves like Trump. He even has a wife with a Slavic accent.

At the start of the third act, the actor playing Julius Caesar in New York City’s free Shakespeare in the Park festival is knifed to death on stage.

The decision to inject a Trump look-alike into the leading role in “Julius Caesar” is a provocative one, given both the assassination scene and a nude scene in the show.

Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis says “anyone seeing our production of ‘Julius Caesar’ will realize it in no way advocates violence towards anyone.”

Performances at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater began just days before comedian Kathy Griffin was criticized for posing for a photograph in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Trump’s head.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » A Trump-like Caesar assassinated…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Art News