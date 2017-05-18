USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. “16th Seduction” by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

5. “The Trials of Apollo: The Dark Prophecy” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

6. “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher (Razorbill)

7. “The Fix” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Everything, Everything” by Nicola Yoon (Ember)

9. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

10. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Golden Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The Thirst” by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)

13. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

14. “Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

15. “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

16. “Assassin’s Fate” by Robin Hobb (Del Rey)

17. “Since We Fell” by Dennis Lehane (Ecco)

18. “Against All Odds” by Danielle Steele (Delacorte)

19. “The Girl Who Knew Too Much” by Amanda Quick (Berkley)

20. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

21. “American Gods” by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow)

22. “Make Your Bed” by Willilam H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

23. “Big Little lies” by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

24. “A Man Called Ove” by Frederik Backman (Washington Square Press)

25. “The Wonderful Things You Will Be” by Emily Wingred Martin (Random House Books for Young Readers)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index