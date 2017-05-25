Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Sotheby's sells Tamayo's 'Bird…

Sotheby’s sells Tamayo’s ‘Bird Charmer’ for $4.3M in NY

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 8:20 pm 05/25/2017 08:20pm
Share
In this photo provided by Sotheby's, an oil on canvas entitled The Bird Charmer (Encantador De P·jaros) by Rufino Tamayo is shown. The painting will be part of Sotheby's Latin America: Modern Art Evening Sale in New York on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Sotheby's via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Bird Charmer” by Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo has fetched $4.3 million at Sotheby’s Latin American art auction in New York.

The 1945 painting shows the reddish figure of a man against a blue wall playing a wind instrument while birds fly around him.

It was sold on Thursday, a day after another impressive work by the same artist, “Músicos,” didn’t find a buyer at Christie’s.

The record for a Tamayo sold at auction is $7.2 million, reached in 2008 with “Trovador.”

Also on Thursday, Diego Rivera’s 1951 “Portrait of Senorita Matilde Palou” sold for $2.4 million. Sotheby’s had hailed the painting as one of the most important pieces by the Mexican muralist to go to auction in recent years.

___

Online:

www.sothebys.com

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Sotheby's sells Tamayo's 'Bird…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Art News