Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Detroit museum expanding popular…

Detroit museum expanding popular outdoor art program

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:21 pm 05/14/2017 04:21pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts is expanding its popular program that places reproductions of artwork outdoors to areas of Michigan that are deemed culturally underserved.

“Inside/Out” installations as part of that effort start in the coming week and will remain on view until October.

A roughly $100,000 Museums for America grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services is supporting the installation of 15 reproductions and related programming in two communities annually over the next three years. The first communities are Munising and Sturgis.

The statewide initiative grew out of a pilot program the DIA launched in 2015.

Selected communities are located in counties identified as underserved by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Sites will be posted on the museum’s website.

___

Online:

http://www.dia.org/insideout

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Detroit museum expanding popular…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

Even though there are just a few days left until Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, it’s not too late to find mom the perfect gift. See WTOP's suggestions.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Art News