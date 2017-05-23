Art News

Broadway’s box office coffers soars but attendance retreats

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 4:12 pm 05/23/2017 04:12pm
NEW YORK (AP) — On Broadway, there’s great financial news to sing about but a sour note amid the flush times: Box offices are enjoying the highest grossing season in history but attendance has dipped after four consecutive seasons of gains.

The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, said Tuesday that box offices reported a record total gross of $1.45 billion for the season that began May 23, 2016, and ended Sunday— up 5.5 percent from the $1.37 billion earned the previous season.

The trade association for theater owners, operators and producers said attendance was up to 13.27 million ticket buyers, down 0.4 percent from the 13.32 million the season before.

