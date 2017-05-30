Arts center in central Illinois to host Chinese art exhibit

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A Chinese art display is coming to central Illinois.

Between June and July 27, the Madden Arts Center in Decatur will host an exhibit called “China: Symbols and Motifs, a Chinese Art Journey.”

The (Decatur) Herald & Review (http://bit.ly/2rZevqm ) reports that the exhibit will include both traditional and modern pieces such as paintings and jade carvings. There will also be porcelain and ceramic items such as tea sets and vases and historical pieces of furniture, lanterns, baskets and calligraphy.

The pieces come from Milliken University and the University of Illinois and from private collections. More than 60 pieces come from the collection of Dr. Ian Wang, the director of the United States-China Cultural Exchange Association in Rantoul and curator of Spurlock Museum at the University of Illinois.

