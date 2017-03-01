11:19 am, March 1, 2017
So presidential: Baldwin working on Trump satire

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:10 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin has found a new way to mock Donald Trump.

Baldwin is teaming with author Kurt Andersen on the satirical book “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump,” Penguin Press announced Wednesday. The book is scheduled to come out Nov. 7, almost exactly a year to the day that Trump stunned the world by being elected president, and ensured many more appearances by Baldwin as Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin is having a busy year as a writer. His memoir, “Nevertheless,” comes out in April.

Art News Entertainment News
