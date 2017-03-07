8:31 am, March 7, 2017
Police: Man smashed glass bottle on NYC museum guard’s head

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 8:16 am 03/07/2017 08:16am
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say assaulted a security guard at a Manhattan museum.

Authorities say the man approached a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Friday to tell him a painting was crooked. Police say the guard then told the man to bring his concern to the information desk.

Officials say the man smashed a glass bottle on the back of the guard’s head as he turned away and yelled, “Do your job!” Police say the suspect left a bloody trail throughout the museum from a cut.

Authorities weren’t able to find the suspect after following the trail.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a cut on his head.

The Met has released a statement regarding the assault Monday. An investigation is ongoing.

