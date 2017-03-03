3:52 am, March 3, 2017
Museum to host exhibit of Latina’s civil rights photography

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 3:39 am 03/03/2017 03:39am
In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, Mexican-American photographer Maria Varela talks about her civil rights photography during an interview in her home in Albuquerque, N.M. The National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago is featuring the Albuquerque resident's rarely seen photography of the movement at an exhibition called "Time to Get Ready: Fotographía Social." From marches in the rain to black share croppers toiling on former slave plantations, the photos will highlight Varela's snapshots of life during Jim Crow's final days. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mexican-American photographer Maria Varela was present at some of the most dramatic moments during the Civil Rights Movement.

Now the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago is set to feature the Albuquerque resident’s rarely seen photography of the movement in an exhibition called “Time to Get Ready: Fotographía Social.”

The 28 photos will highlight Varela’s snapshots of life during Jim Crow’s final days.

Varela was a witness to history as a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. She says she rarely photographed famous leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and instead focused on local organizers.

Cesareo Moreno, the museum’s visual arts director, says the exhibit will cover Varela’s work from Mississippi voting rights protests to photographs she took of New Mexico activists fighting for land rights.

