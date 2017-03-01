Metropolitan Museum of Art director resigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The director and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art has resigned after leading the New York institution for eight years.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2mHPJYV ) reports that Thomas Campbell announced his resignation in a letter sent to the museum’s board and staff members on Tuesday.

In the letter, Campbell said he’s stepping down to pursue the next phase of his career. He joined the Met in 1996 as a tapestry specialist.

The Met says Campbell will stay until June. Daniel Weiss, the museum’s president and chief operating officer, will serve as interim chief.

Under Campbell’s stewardship, the museum expanded into the Met Breuer contemporary art annex. Lately, the museum has been hit with financial difficulties, including a multimillion dollar deficit, and layoffs.

