Metropolitan Museum of Art director resigns

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:18 am
FILE - In this May 5, 2014 file photo, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, second from right, Metropolitan Museum director Thomas Campbell, left, and museum president Emily Rafferty, right, looks on as first lady Michelle Obama cuts the ribbon at a dedication ceremony for the Anna Wintour Costume Center, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The director and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art has resigned after leading the New York institution for eight years. The New York Times reports that Campbell announced his resignation in a letter sent to the museum's board and staff members on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The director and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art has resigned after leading the New York institution for eight years.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2mHPJYV ) reports that Thomas Campbell announced his resignation in a letter sent to the museum’s board and staff members on Tuesday.

In the letter, Campbell said he’s stepping down to pursue the next phase of his career. He joined the Met in 1996 as a tapestry specialist.

The Met says Campbell will stay until June. Daniel Weiss, the museum’s president and chief operating officer, will serve as interim chief.

Under Campbell’s stewardship, the museum expanded into the Met Breuer contemporary art annex. Lately, the museum has been hit with financial difficulties, including a multimillion dollar deficit, and layoffs.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Metropolitan Museum of Art…
