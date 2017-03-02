2:21 pm, March 2, 2017
Larry McMurtry selling typewriters used for ‘Lonesome Dove’

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 2:07 pm 03/02/2017 02:07pm
DALLAS (AP) — Larry McMurtry is selling the two typewriters he used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Lonesome Dove.”

Heritage Auctions is offering up the typewriters in New York City next week. The Dallas-based auction house expects them to sell Wednesday for about $20,000.

McMurtry told The Associated Press he “just decided that it would be fun” to sell them at auction, “and I actually have too many typewriters.”

The author and screenwriter said he still writes on a typewriter and has about 15 of them.

While writing “Lonesome Dove,” a tale of a cattle drive in the 1870s, he kept one typewriter in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and the other in Washington, D.C. The 80-year-old now splits his time between Tucson, Arizona, and Archer City.

