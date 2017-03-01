GOP congressman critiques female colleagues’ attire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer of North Dakota is criticizing House Democratic women for wearing “bad-looking white pantsuits” during President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.

Cramer made the observation while talking with callers on a call-in radio show, “What’s On Your Mind,” that airs on several AM stations in his home state.

House Democratic women wore white to Trump’s speech to show solidarity with the women’s rights’ movement.

Cramer remarked that “there is no question there is a disease associated with the notion that a bunch of women would wear bad-looking white pantsuits in solidary with Hillary Clinton to celebrate her loss. You cannot get that weird.”

Cramer is a Trump ally who is discussed as a potential candidate for Senate against Democrat Heidi Heitkamp next year.