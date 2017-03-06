3:59 pm, March 6, 2017
Co-founder of digital publisher steps down as company chair

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 3:36 pm 03/06/2017 03:36pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A co-founder of the online book publisher Open Road Integrated Media is stepping down as chair and executive publisher.

Jane Friedman will remain a company director, Open Road announced Monday. The publisher specializes in issuing e-book editions of older works, from Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” to William Styron’s “Darkness Visible.” Friedman, who last year stepped down as CEO of Open Road, said in a statement that it was time for new leadership and that she looked forward to partnering with others in reviving classic books for the digital market.

Friedman was president and CEO of HarperCollins Publishing for 11 years before helping to found Open Road in 2009.

Art News Entertainment News Latest News Money News
