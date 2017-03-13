12:43 am, March 13, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » AP PHOTOS: AP's Nick…

AP PHOTOS: AP’s Nick Ut took photos ‘from hell to Hollywood’

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 12:36 am 03/13/2017 12:36am
Share
FILE - This undated file photo shows Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in Vietnam. Ut will be retiring from the AP in March 2017 after 51 years of taking photographs from the front lines of the Vietnam War to the red carpets of Hollywood. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It might seem all but impossible to sum up one of the most distinguished careers in photojournalism in only four words, but Nick Ut does just that when he says, “From hell to Hollywood.”

And the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, who is retiring this month after 51 years with The Associated Press, has the thousands of pictures to prove it.

The most famous one is a stunning black-and-white image from the Vietnam War that’s come to be known worldwide as “Napalm Girl.” Ut was 21 when he took the famous photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her burning village. After taking her picture, he rushed the terrified 9-year-old to a hospital.

The two remain close friends.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » AP PHOTOS: AP's Nick…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Art News