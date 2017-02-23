Yale professor’s guide to resisting tyranny coming next week

NEW YORK (AP) — A Yale University history professor’s suggestions for resisting Donald Trump’s presidency and his warnings about the demise of democracy, a list widely shared on social media, have been expanded into a book.

Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” will be published next Tuesday, according to the Penguin Random House imprint Tim Duggan Books. “Tyranny” is based on a Facebook posting by Snyder that he wrote after the election last November.

Snyder’s advice ranges from “Do not obey in advance” to “Learn from others in other countries.” He is a specialist in European history. His other books include “Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin” and “Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning.”