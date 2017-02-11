12:17 pm, February 11, 2017
Woman falls to her death inside World Trade Center Oculus

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 11:35 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the famed World Trade Center Oculus.

They say she was apparently trying to retrieve a hat while on the escalator with her twin sister at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside the lofty transit hub. She fell to the main concourse floor.

Port Authority police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident. Her name hasn’t been released.

The striking $3.9 billion transportation hub was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and provides connections between New Jersey’s PATH trains and New York City’s subways and contains a shopping mall. It’s also a major tourist attraction.

Art News
