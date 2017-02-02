5:32 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Van Jones of CNN…

Van Jones of CNN has book coming out in fall

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:29 am 02/02/2017 10:29am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, activist Van Jones speaks to the crowd during the women's march rally in Washington. Jones, the political activist and CNN commentator has a book deal. Jones’ “Facing the Messy Truth” will be published this fall, Ballantine Books announced Thursday, Feb. 2,. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NEW YORK (AP) — Van Jones, the political activist and CNN commentator who coined the term “whitelash” for Donald Trump’s election victory, has a book deal.

Jones’ “Facing the Messy Truth” will be published this fall, Ballantine Books announced Thursday. The book will be a “manifesto” for taking action in a time of “collective political anxiety,” according to Ballantine, a Penguin Random House imprint. Jones said in a statement that he saw “Facing the Messy Truth” as a way out of partisan gridlock.

Jones’ previous books include “Rebuild the Dream” and “The Green Collar Economy.”

Topics:
2016 Election News Art News Entertainment News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Van Jones of CNN…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Art News