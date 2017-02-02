Van Jones of CNN has book coming out in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Van Jones, the political activist and CNN commentator who coined the term “whitelash” for Donald Trump’s election victory, has a book deal.

Jones’ “Facing the Messy Truth” will be published this fall, Ballantine Books announced Thursday. The book will be a “manifesto” for taking action in a time of “collective political anxiety,” according to Ballantine, a Penguin Random House imprint. Jones said in a statement that he saw “Facing the Messy Truth” as a way out of partisan gridlock.

Jones’ previous books include “Rebuild the Dream” and “The Green Collar Economy.”