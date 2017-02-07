Valentine art in NY’s Times Square uses immigration theme

NEW YORK (AP) — Immigration is the theme of a heart-shaped artwork installed in New York’s Times Square for the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

The Times Square Alliance invited architecture and design firms to submit proposals for a “romantic public art installation.”

This year’s winning work, which opened to the public on Tuesday, is titled “We Were Strangers Once Too .” It was designed by The Office for Creative Research .

The red and pink heart, which is about 10 feet high, incorporates 2015 census data. Thirty-three metal poles are inscribed to represent the national origins and shifting populations of foreign-born New York City residents.

The installation will be on view until March 5.