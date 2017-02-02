USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “1984” by George Orwell (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

2. “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow Paperbacks)

4. “Never Never” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

5. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper)

6. “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

7. “The Room Mate” by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan)

8. “Dark Humanity” by White, St. Pierre, Hinkens, Karsak, Thornton, Gunzel, Isherwood, Earle, Morgan, Wadsworth, Burris, Stone, Ring, Cooper, Hodges, Savage, Thompson, Loofbourrow, Campbell, Middleton, Segovia, Lee and Corwin (genreCRAVE)

9. “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

10. “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

11. “Tools of Titans” by Tim Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

12. “Power Game” by Christine Feehan (Penguin)

13. “Accidently on Purpose” by Jill Shalvis (HarperCollins)

14. “The Shack” by William P. Young (Windblown Media)

15. “The Girl Before” by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

16. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

17. “What She Knew” by Gilly Macmillan (William Morrow Paperbacks)

18. “Killing the Rising Sun” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

19. “The Greatest Generation” by Tom Brokaw (Random House)

20. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

21. “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

22. “Three Days in January” by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

23. “The Mistress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

24. “Eleventh Grave in Moonlight” by Darynda Jones (St. Martin’s)

25. “The Origins of Totalitarianism” by Hannah Arendt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index