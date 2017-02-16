9:25 pm, February 16, 2017
Trevor Noah, Jennifer Egan among PEN festival guests

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 9:00 pm 02/16/2017 09:00pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Egan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Marlon James are among more than 150 artists and writers scheduled to appear at this year’s PEN World Voices Festival, which has a theme of “Gender & Power.”

Trevor Noah and Laurie Anderson also will be guest speakers during the weeklong event, to be held in New York City from May 1-7. Others announced Thursday include Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, National Book Award finalist Emily St. John Mandel and the prize-winning memoir writer Vivian Gornick.

The PEN festival was co-founded by Salman Rushdie and was first held in 2005. Past attendees have included Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, E.L. Doctorow, Margaret Atwood and Zadie Smith.

