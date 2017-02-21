The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 17:

Fiction

1. Gunmetal Gray by Mark Greaney, narrated by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)

2. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. Till We Have Faces by C.S. Lewis, narrated by Nadia May (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders, narrated by a full cast (Random House Audio)

5. The Hike by Drew Magary, narrated by Christopher Lane (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket, narrated by Tim Curry and a full cast (HarperAudio)

7. Heartbreak Hotel by Jonathan Kellerman, narrated by John Rubinstein (Random House Audio)

8. The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Ellen Archer (Hachette Audio)

9. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Claire Danes (Audible Studios)

10. Once Burned by Jeaniene Frost, narrated by Tavia Gilbert (HarperAudio)

Nonfiction

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (Harper Audio)

2. Sleep Smarter by Shawn Stevenson, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4 Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carngie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

8. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

9. Goodnight Smartphone by Arianna Huffington, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

10. The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis, narrated by Dennis Boutsikaris (Simon & Schuster Audio)

