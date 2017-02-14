1:51 pm, February 14, 2017
The Big Apple Circus emerges from bankruptcy, plans a season

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:33 pm 02/14/2017 01:33pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus may be shuttering but Big Apple Circus has managed to cartwheel itself out of bankruptcy.

A judge on Tuesday approved a deal that would save the circus by selling its tents, equipment and intellectual property to Big Top Works, an affiliate of the Florida-based investment firm Compass Partners LLC. Compass was the previous winning bidder at an asset auction with a $1.3 million offer.

The nonprofit Big Apple Circus filed a Chapter 11 petition in November, seeking to continue operating, albeit in a diminished way. The circus said its debts amounted to $8.3 million, against assets of $3.8 million, in its Chapter 11 filing.

Big Apple Circus is celebrating its 40th year.

