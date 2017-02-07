10:27 am, February 7, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Stephen King and son…

Stephen King and son Owen King to team up at book convention

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:05 am 02/07/2017 10:05am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013 file photo, author Stephen King poses for the cameras, during a promotional tour in Paris. This year’s BookExpo will feature a popular father-and-son combination: Stephen and Owen King. Convention organizers ReedPop told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 that the two authors will be featured at a breakfast gathering June 1 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s BookExpo will feature a popular father-and-son combination: Stephen and Owen King.

Convention organizers ReedPop told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the authors will be featured at a June 1 breakfast at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. They will be promoting “Sleeping Beauties,” a novel they worked on together. Other scheduled speakers at the event, hosted by comedian-actress Whitney Cummings, are astronaut Scott Kelly, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and prize-winning authors Jesmyn Ward and Claire Messud. BookExpo, the publishing industry’s annual national convention, takes place May 31-June 2.

According to ReedPop, King has never been a featured convention speaker before, although he has attended in the past. He is part of the literary music band the Rock Bottom Remainders, which played at the 1992 gathering.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Stephen King and son…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Art News