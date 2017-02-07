10:28 am, February 7, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Rushdie novel takes on…

Rushdie novel takes on age of Obama, and Trump

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:57 am 02/07/2017 09:57am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 29 , 2013, file photo, author Salman Rushdie attends a promotional event of "Midnight's Children" in Mumbai, India. The author best known for “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses” is working on a narrative set against “the panorama” of American life since Obama’s arrival at the White House in 2009. The novel is called “The Golden House” and is scheduled for September 2017. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s next novel will be a take on the age of Obama, with an added dash of Trump.

The author best known for “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses” is working on a narrative set against “the panorama” of American life since Barack Obama’s arrival at the White House in 2009. The novel is called “The Golden House” and is scheduled for September. According to Random House, which announced the book Tuesday, Rushdie will reflect on everything from the Tea Party and identity politics to the rise of a certain “media-savvy villain” with unusually colored hair (Donald Trump).

Rushdie’s previous novels also include “The Moor’s Last Sigh,” ”Fury” and “Shalimar the Clown.”

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Rushdie novel takes on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Art News