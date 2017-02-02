PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 1/29/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Never Never” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

2. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

4. “The Mistress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Girl Before” by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

6. “The Chemist” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)

7. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Cross the Line” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “Power Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

10. “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

11. “Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

12. “Death’s Mistress” by Terry Goodkind (Tor)

13. “No Man’s Land” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. “Below the Belt” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper)

2. “Tools of Titans” by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

3. “Killing the Rising Sun” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

4. “Three Days in January” by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

5. “Jesus Always” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. “The Magnolia Story” by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Atlas Obscura” by Foer/Thuras/Morton (Workman)

8. “Food, Health, and Happiness” by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

9. “Gosnell” by McElhinney/McAleer (Regnery)

10. “The Lose Your Belly Diet” by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)

11. “The Book of Joy” by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

12. “The Whole30 Cookbook” by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

13. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

14. “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

15. “The Undoing Project” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Apartment” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “A Dog’s Purpose (movie tie-in)” by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. “The Murder House” by James Patterson (Vision)

4. “Sweet Tomorrows” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

5. “Dark Witch” by Nora Roberts (Jove)

6. “Make Me Love You” by Johanna Lindsey (Pocket)

7. “Wild Horse Springs” by Jodi Thomas (Harlequin)

8. “Under Pressure” by Lori Foster (Harlequin)

9. “Accidentally on Purpose” by Jill Shalvis (Avon)

10. “Alaska Skies” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

11. “Crash and Burn” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

12. “Mulberry Moon” by Catherine Anderson (Jove)

13. “Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham (Dell)

14. “The Girl on the Train (movie tie-in)” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

15. “Wyoming Brave” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Hidden Figures (movie tie-in)” by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

2. “A Dog’s Purpose (movie tie-in)” by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. “Uninvited” by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You…” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

5. “The Widow” by Fiona Barton (Berkley)

6. “The Games” by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

8. “Apprentice in Death” by J.D. Robb (Berkley)

9. “Green Smoothies for Life” by J.J. Smith (Atria)

10. “Fifty Shades Darker (movie tie-in)” by E.L James (Vintage)

11. “Dark Money” by Jane Mayer (Anchor)

12. “The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook” by Laurel Randolph (Rockridge)

13. “March” by Lewis/Aydin/Powell (Top Shelf)

14. “In a Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

15. “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” by Hedi Murkoff (Workman)

Copyright 5/8 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending 1/29/17, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2017 NPD Group.