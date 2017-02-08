7:43 pm, February 8, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Picasso, Matisse works in…

Picasso, Matisse works in U of Michigan art exhibition

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 7:30 pm 02/08/2017 07:30pm
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan Museum of Art plans to debut an exhibition later this month to celebrate the school’s bicentennial.

“Victors for Art: Michigan’s Alumni Collectors” includes 115 works of art from around the world. It will be presented in two parts. The first, “Figuration,” will be on view from February 18 through June 11. The second, “Abstraction,” starts July 1 and runs through Oct. 29.

University officials say graduates representing seven decades of graduating classes are loaning artworks to the exhibitions. Some of the pieces have never been publicly displayed.

The exhibitions include work by artists including Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Picasso, Matisse works in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Art News