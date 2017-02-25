6:41 am, February 25, 2017
Obama returns to Broadway to see Arthur Miller’s ‘The Price’

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 6:17 am 02/25/2017 06:17am
FILE - In this April 7, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia, walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One helicopter for the short flight to Andrews Air Force Base. Former President Obama and his daughter Malia Obama have caught a new revival of Arthur Miller's "The Price." They attended the play starring Danny DeVito, John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht at the American Airlines Theatre on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Obamas just can’t quit Broadway.

Former President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama have caught a new revival of Arthur Miller’s “The Price.” They attended the play starring Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht at the American Airlines Theatre on Friday.

In “The Price,” a police officer feels that life has passed him by while he took care of his now-dead father. He and his estranged brother must reunite to sell off dad’s possessions.

The Obamas were big boosters of Broadway during his presidency, especially “Hamilton,” ”A Raisin in the Sun” and “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.” Members of the Obama family also attended “Memphis,” ”Kinky Boots,” ”Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” ”Sister Act,” ”The Trip to Bountiful,” ”Motown the Musical” and “The Addams Family.”

