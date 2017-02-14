9:19 am, February 14, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » New York magazine has…

New York magazine has 4-book deal with Simon & Schuster

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:00 am 02/14/2017 09:00am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York magazine is teaming up with Simon & Schuster for a series of books, starting with one about … New York.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the two companies announced a four-book deal. The first release, scheduled for November, is an illustrated volume celebrating the magazine’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the coverage of New York City. The book will be divided into such themes as “Power,” ”Families” and “Neighborhoods.”

Tom Wolfe, Nora Ephron and Jimmy Breslin are among the many writers who have contributed to the magazine. Simon & Schuster President and publisher Jonathan Karp praised the magazine’s “exciting, vibrant, and memorable journalism.”

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » New York magazine has…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Art News