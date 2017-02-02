5:10 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Marley Dias, young diversity…

Marley Dias, young diversity advocate, working on book

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:36 am 02/02/2017 10:36am
Share
This photo provided by Scholastic shows Marley Dias. Scholastic told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, that it had a deal with Marley Dias, whose hashtag #1000BlackGirlBooks is part of her mission to collect stories about women of color. Her book is not yet titled and is scheduled for 2018. (Andrea Cipriani Mecchi/ Scholastic via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A 12-year-old advocate for diversity in literature is working on a book about activism and social justice.

Scholastic told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had a deal with Marley Dias, whose hashtag #1000BlackGirlBooks is part of her mission to collect stories about women of color. Her book is not yet titled and is scheduled for 2018.

Dias said in a statement she hoped her book would help advance “inclusion” and “social action.” Her campaign for more books about girls like her led Ebony magazine to call her one of the country’s “coolest black kids” and has brought her admirers ranging from Michelle Obama to author Jacqueline Woodson. Her Marley Mag, a publication sponsored by Elle magazine, has featured interviews with filmmaker Ava DuVernay and dancer Misty Copeland.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Marley Dias, young diversity…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Art News