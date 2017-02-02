5:30 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Hillary Clinton cheered at…

Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway’s ‘In Transit’ musical

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:42 am 02/02/2017 11:42am
Share
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton has taken the express train to Broadway — attending the musical “In Transit.”

The former presidential candidate and her husband attended the Wednesday night performance of the show set in the New York City subway, arriving at the Circle in the Square Theatre to thunderous applause. Audience members also chanted her name.

Hillary and Bill Clinton, along with longtime top aide Huma Abedin, visited the cast after the show and spent another half-hour in the lobby chatting with producers Janet and Marvin Rosen.

The show, about the intertwining lives of 11 New Yorkers underground, has a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez of “Frozen” fame, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth.

Last month, the Clintons attended “The Color Purple.”

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Hillary Clinton cheered at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Art News