5:25 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Detroit art museum incorporates…

Detroit art museum incorporates augmented reality into tour

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:50 pm 02/01/2017 07:50pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts has incorporated augmented reality into a mobile tour of the museum.

The museum recently unveiled the “Lumin” tour that uses Google technology to provide visitors with new ways to engage with the collection. Content was created by the museum’s interpretive team. It allows people to interact with 3-D animations, information and display directions using a smartphone.

In the Egyptian gallery, for example, visitors can hold the device up to a 2000-year-old mummy to reveal an X-ray view of the skeleton inside.

The Detroit Institute of Arts’ Director Salvador Salort-Pons says in a statement that augmented reality “allows the user to see the unseen, imagine art in its original setting and understand how objects were used and experienced in people’s everyday lives.”

___

Online:

http://www.dia.org

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Detroit art museum incorporates…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Art News