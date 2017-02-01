Detroit art museum incorporates augmented reality into tour

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts has incorporated augmented reality into a mobile tour of the museum.

The museum recently unveiled the “Lumin” tour that uses Google technology to provide visitors with new ways to engage with the collection. Content was created by the museum’s interpretive team. It allows people to interact with 3-D animations, information and display directions using a smartphone.

In the Egyptian gallery, for example, visitors can hold the device up to a 2000-year-old mummy to reveal an X-ray view of the skeleton inside.

The Detroit Institute of Arts’ Director Salvador Salort-Pons says in a statement that augmented reality “allows the user to see the unseen, imagine art in its original setting and understand how objects were used and experienced in people’s everyday lives.”

