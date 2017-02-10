12:15 pm, February 10, 2017
‘Cultural Atlas of New Mexico’ app released

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:10 pm 02/10/2017 12:10pm
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A new mobile app is putting New Mexico’s cultural and historical sites at the fingertips of smartphone users.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs recently released the Cultural Atlas of New Mexico app that allows users to explore landmarks, parks and public art around the state.

It was developed with the help of Highlands University media arts graduate student Matthew Gallegos.

The Cultural Atlas of New Mexico app has more than 800 photos, a New Mexico map integrated with the user’s phone-mapping software, and written highlights of the sites.

The app is available as a free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » 'Cultural Atlas of New…
