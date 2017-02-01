9:30 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Beyond politicians: Goofy Super…

Beyond politicians: Goofy Super Bowl bets

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:50 am 02/01/2017 12:50am
Share
In this Jan. 30, 2017 photo, Katie Hayward places a tray of "Go Pats" donuts on display at Kane's Donuts in Boston. Kane's Donuts of Saugus/Boston and Atlanta's Sublime Doughnuts are wagering a dozen of their respective handcrafted donuts on the outcome of the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Super Bowl football game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — It’s a Super Bowl tradition: politicians making friendly wagers.

Usually they put up a crate of their city or state’s most famous foods against whatever goodies the opposing team’s locale is famous for.

But the goofy bets go well beyond city halls and statehouses.

Amusement parks, bars, doughnut shops and art museums have been getting involved in the trash talk.

This year, Six Flags New England and Six Flags Over Georgia made a friendly wager over this weekend’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The park in the losing state will temporarily rename a ride after the winning team.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Beyond politicians: Goofy Super…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Art News