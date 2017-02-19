12:32 am, February 19, 2017
Art News

Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:08 am 02/19/2017 12:08am
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico’s largest city.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lWMbGd) that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: “He will not divide us,” referring to Trump. The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase

LaBeouf told the Journal: “We are anti the normalization of division. That’s it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you.”

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after he got into an altercation with another man during the performance art project. He faces a misdemeanor assault charge and is due in court April 4.

