9:19 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » University of Michigan Museum…

University of Michigan Museum of Art offers free membership

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:44 am 01/31/2017 05:44am
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan Museum of Art is offering free membership as part of an effort to connect with more visitors.

The museum in Ann Arbor says membership previously was available through a minimum $50 donation or a donation of $15 for University of Michigan students.

Starting this week, membership is available to everyone. A grant will help the museum promote its membership program and boost interest in events.

Carrie Throm, the museum’s deputy director of development and external relations, says in a statement the museum “hopes to upend the notion that to be a stakeholder in the museum’s future you have to be a major donor.”

Members will get information via the museum’s magazine, calendar and email newsletter as well as members-only invitations to special events.

___

Online:

http://umma.umich.edu

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » University of Michigan Museum…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Art News