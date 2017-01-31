2:07 pm, January 31, 2017
Local
The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:00 pm 01/31/2017 02:00pm
iBook charts for week ending January 29, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. 1984 by George Orwell – 9780547249643 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

2. The Room Mate by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

3. Just Friends by Billy Taylor – 9781530511518 – (Billy Taylor)

4. Never Never by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9780316434720 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Whistler by John Grisham – 9780385541206 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. The Greatest Generation by Tom Brokaw – 9780375504624 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney – 9780425285053 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Picture Perfect by Jodi Picoult – 9781101147139 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Fifty Shades Darker by E L James – 9781612130590 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance – 9780062300560 – (Harper)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

