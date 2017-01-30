9:24 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Study: Nearly 60 percent…

Study: Nearly 60 percent of children like reading for fun

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 9:36 pm 01/30/2017 09:36pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 6 out of 10 young people ages 6-17 say they read for fun, according to a new study from Scholastic and YouGov, a percentage that has dipped slightly since a 2010 report.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they either loved reading for fun or “liked it a lot.” In 2010, 60 percent gave similar responses. The 12-14 age group had the biggest drop, from 61 percent to 50 percent, while ages 15-17 improved from 50 to 54 percent.

Among the most positive findings: 40 percent of families say they began reading to their children when they were three months old or younger, compared to 30 percent in 2014.

The “Harry Potter” series was a favorite choice for both kids and parents. The “Junie B. Jones” books and the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series were popular, too.

Monday’s report also shows that young people prefer their books the old-fashioned way, with around two-thirds saying they only want to read on paper. Among those who did read an e-book, nearly half said they liked paper more, while only 16 percent favored the digital format. The remainder had no preference.

The survey also showed a wide gap between the number of children’s books at home among different income levels. Households of those earning more than $100,000 averaged 127 books, nearly double those homes where income was under $35,000. Hispanic homes averaged 91 books, slightly less than the overall average of 104. African-American families averaged 67 books.

___

The study can be found on www.Scholastic.com/readingreport

___

This story has been corrected to show that the spelling is YouGov, not YouGuv.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Parenting News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Study: Nearly 60 percent…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Art News