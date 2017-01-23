5:22 am, January 23, 2017
Philippine leader tames his words for Miss Universe hopefuls

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 5:10 am 01/23/2017 05:10am
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greets Miss Universe contestant Catalina Caceres of Chile as Siera Bearchell of Canada, left, and Violina Ancheva of Bulgaria walk back to their seats after posing with the president during their courtesy call at Malacanang Palace Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Eighty-six candidates are vying for the title in the grand coronation Jan.30 to succeed Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has delivered a speech without sex jokes and expletives — telling the gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to watch his language.

Duterte told the women at Malacanang presidential palace Monday that he had never been in a “roomful of beautiful women” and adding “I hope that this day will never end.”

Eighty-six candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown on Jan. 30 in Manila.

Duterte has been criticized for a number of his remarks on women, including a comment about the length of Vice President Leni Robredo’s skirt in a Cabinet meeting and a rape joke about an Australian murder victim during the presidential campaign last year.

