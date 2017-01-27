3:43 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Paintings, photos from Selfridge…

Paintings, photos from Selfridge air base part of exhibit

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:56 pm 01/27/2017 06:56pm
Share

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Paintings, photographs and other items from Selfridge Air National Guard Base are going on display as part of an exhibit in suburban Detroit.

A free public reception is planned for Saturday at Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens. The historical exhibit is part of the art center’s Michigan Annual exhibit and comes as the base in Macomb County’s Harrison Township celebrates its 100th anniversary this year with a series of events.

The Michigan Annual exhibit is scheduled to run through Feb. 24.

The base opened as Selfridge Field on July 1, 1917. The base is located northeast of Detroit and is home to the Michigan Air National Guard 127th Wing.

___

Online:

http://www.theartcenter.org

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Paintings, photos from Selfridge…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Art News