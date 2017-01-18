8:13 am, January 18, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In D.C., Washington Ave. SW northbound is blocked between D St. and independence Ave. No left turn toward the Rayburn Building.

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Colson Whitehead is a…

Colson Whitehead is a finalist for $75,000 PEN America award

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 8:00 am 01/18/2017 08:00am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead, winner of the National Book Award for his novel “The Underground Railroad,” is a finalist for a new $75,000 prize given by the literary and human rights organization PEN America.

Whitehead’s story of a young runaway slave is among five nominees for the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award, PEN told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Other finalists include Jane Mayer for “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.”

PEN also announced finalists in nine other competitive categories, from best sports writing to best debut fiction.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Colson Whitehead is a…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Art News