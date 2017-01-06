10:51 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary's County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Circus operator agrees to…

Circus operator agrees to plea deal in tent collapse

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 10:45 am 01/06/2017 10:45am
Share

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Court records show a Florida-based circus operator has agreed to a plea deal following a tent collapse in New Hampshire in 2015 that killed two people and injured dozens.

The Caledonian-Record in Vermont reports (http://bit.ly/2hXErSq) details of the plea deal involving Sarasota-based Walker International Events weren’t made available.

The company had previously pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of operating without a license and to misdemeanor counts alleging it hadn’t complied with state standards. Corporations can face fines and sanctions on criminal convictions.

The company, now out of business, agreed to pay federal safety fines and settled some lawsuits.

Forty-one-year-old Robert Young and his 6-year-old daughter, Annabelle, of Concord, Vermont, died when a storm with 75 mph winds blew through the Lancaster Fairgrounds, toppling the tent.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Caledonian-Record is in Vermont, not New Hampshire.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Circus operator agrees to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Art News