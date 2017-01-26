11:56 am, January 26, 2017
Chinese artist, activist Ai Weiwei exhibit in Michigan

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:38 am
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An art exhibition by famed Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei (eye way-way) will soon open in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2j8ketM ) reports “Natural State” is Ai’s second exhibit to visit the U.S. since his five-year house arrest finished in 2015. The exhibit will take place at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and display more than 30 works.

Grand Rapids is the only place in the U.S. the exhibit is expected to visit.

Ai has used his art as a way to make controversial political statements about China and its government. Meijer Gardens chief curator Joseph Becherer says Ai often highlights important issues in his work, such as human rights and freedom of speech.

“Natural State” will open to the public Friday and last until Aug. 20.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

