8:14 pm, January 18, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and former Nationals player Ivan Rodriguez voted to 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame class.

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Bill O'Reilly sticks up…

Bill O’Reilly sticks up for ‘Old School’ in next book

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 8:00 pm 01/18/2017 08:00pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly’s next book won’t be a story of military wars but of the culture wars.

The Fox News host and author of “Killing Japan” and other best-sellers has teamed with “Real Men Don’t Eat Quiche” author Bruce Feirstein for “Old School: Life in the Sane Land.”

Publisher Henry Holt told The Associated Press on Wednesday the book is scheduled for March 28.

Holt says “Old School” asks readers whether they’re on team Old School or Team Snowflake. Old School means “can-do spirit and principles.” Snow Flake means whining about “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings.”

You can guess which side the authors are on.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Bill O'Reilly sticks up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Art News