9:33 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Author who wrote about…

Author who wrote about life in rural Vermont dies at 74

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 11:04 am 01/30/2017 11:04am
Share

IRASBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont writer best known for his novels about life in rural Vermont has died.

Howard Frank Mosher’s wife announced on her husband’s Facebook page that he died on Sunday morning at his home in Irasburg. The 74-year-old author announced last week that he had cancer and was in hospice care.

Mosher’s novels include “Where the Rivers Flow North,” ”Disappearances” and “A Stranger in the Kingdom.” He won a Guggenheim Fellowship and has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Mosher was awarded the $10,000 Herb Lockwood Prize on Friday — several months early due to his condition. It honors individuals who achieve great art and urge others to do the same.

Several of Mosher’s novels have been adapted into movies.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Art News » Author who wrote about…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Art News