1:55 pm, January 8, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley live tweets the Golden Globes starting from 8 p.m. Follow him now.

Art News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Annual No Pants Subway…

Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 1:32 pm 01/08/2017 01:32pm
Share
A police officer stands guard in a Manhattan subway station as three pantless people stroll by during the 15th annual No Pants Subway Ride, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in New York. The group prank, meant to amuse, has been going on since 2002. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world should be ready for an eyeful when their fellow transit users strip down to their underwear.

The annual No Pants Subway Ride is taking place Sunday.

The event is organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective. It started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.

Organizers say pants-less subway rides are scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world. Philadelphia’s version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service.

Participants are told to get on trains and act as they normally would and are given an assigned point to take off their pants. They’re asked to keep a straight face and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks them if they’re cold.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment Improv Everywhere Latest News No Pants Subway Ride Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Art News » Annual No Pants Subway…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Art News